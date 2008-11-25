Toxicology Reports Pending For MC Breed

At press time, an official cause of death was still pending for rapper MC breed.

Breed, who died Saturday at a friend’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit was only 37.

The Flint, MI native, best known for his 1991 hit “Ain’t No Future in Yo’ Frontin’,” had suffered from kidney failure and was hospitalized in his adopted home of Atlanta in September. Multiple outlets reported that he was placed on life support after losing 70 percent of his kidney function. A benefit concert was being planned to raise money for his medical bills, but it was put on hold as the artist appeared to be recovering.

A Washtenaw County medical examiner’s spokesman said toxicology reports are still pending, but no foul play is suspected.

“More than just an artist, we mourn the loss of a beloved father, son, brother and friend,” his family said in a statement. “We are thankful and blessed to have been in his presence and want him to be remembered for his creative, caring, talented and hardworking spirit.”

Born Eric Breed, the former rapper released 13 albums from 1991 to 2004, and collaborated with artists such as Tupac Shakur and Too Short. He is survived by three daughters and two sons; his parents; two brothers; and a sister.

Funeral arrangements were being completed Monday in Flint.

