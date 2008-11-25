ABC Family Offers First Look At New Harry Potter Movie

ABC Family continues to share holiday cheer with its Harry Potter weekend on Dec. 5th-7th, airing the first four installments of the popular film series as part of their “25 Days of Christmas” programming event.

In the world television premiere of the special extended edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, viewers will also see deleted scenes not included in the original film version.

To add to the magic, ABC Family will also be airing exclusive first looks at the new film, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (opening in theatres July 17, 2009), throughout the weekend’s three-day event. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Michael Gambon discuss the upcoming film’s exciting storylines, as well as revealing insider information. ABC Family’s first looks at the latest Harry Potter feature film also offer viewers a sneak peek of never-before-seen footage of love running rampant through Hogwarts, a look into Tom Riddle’s past and an introduction of Hogwarts new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Professor Horace Slughorn. The “Harry Potter” weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 5th

(7:30 – 11:00 PM ET/PT) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

In this enchanting film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s delightful bestseller, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, John Cleese, Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Richard Griffiths, Richard Harris, Ian Hart, John Hurt, Alan Rickman, Fiona Shaw, Maggie Smith and Julie Walters.

Saturday, December 6th

(1:30 – 5:00 PM ET/PT) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

(5:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry and his two best friends, Ron and Hermione, try to uncover a mysterious dark force that is terrorizing the school. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Kenneth Branagh, John Cleese, Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Richard Harris, Jason Isaacs, Alan Rickman, Fiona Shaw, Maggie Smith and Julie Walters.

(9:00 PM – 12:00 AM ET/PT) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry, Ron and Hermione, now teenagers, return for their third year at Hogwarts, where they’re forced to face escaped prisoner, Sirius Black, who seemed to pose a great threat to Harry. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane, Michael Gambon, Richard Griffiths, Gary Oldman, Alan Rickman, Fiona Shaw, Maggie Smith, Timothy Spall, David Thewlis, Emma Thompson and Julie Walters.

Sunday, December 7th

(12:30 – 4:30 PM ET/PT) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

(4:30 – 7:30 PM ET/PT) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

(7:30 – 11:00 PM ET/PT) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – Special Extended Version World Television Premiere (the film will contain deleted scenes not included in the original film version).

When Harry Potter’s name mysteriously emerges from the Goblet of Fire, he becomes a competitor in a grueling battle for glory among three wizarding schools – the Triwizard Tournament. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane, Michael Gambon, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Issacs, Alan Rickman, Brendan Gleeson, Maggie Smith and Timothy Spall.

