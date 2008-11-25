No Price Cuts For The Playstation 3

Sony has responded to the recent rumors of a PS3 price cut by denying that such plans are to happen.

Details supposedly leaked from an annual staff meeting held last week in London alleged that the PS3’s price would be ‘more competitive’ from March 2009. Sony Computer Entertainment America has since told Edge “There are no plans for a price reduction on PS3 in March 09, and anything reported on or discussed otherwise is purely rumor or speculation.”

No further light has been shed on other rumours emerging from yesterday’s reports, although Sony Computer Entertainment Europe’s David Reeves is said to have emailed staff yesterday in the wake of the leak and reminded them that a non-disclosure agreement is part of their contracts.

