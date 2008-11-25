Street Fighter 2 HD Delayed

The hype was dumb for Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix. But the game been delayed indefinitely.

The anticipated fighter revival was confirmed for release this week, with the PlayStation Network version hitting today and Xbox Live Arcade tomorrow. But Capcom has told Edge that the game now has no official release date in the U.K. There wasn’t a reason mentioned behind the push, nor does the report make it clear if this includes all of Europe. On the subject of game approval, Capcom’s Christian Svensson did remark recently that approval from Sony in Europe can sometimes take “closer to two weeks,” so this could simply be a product of a longer approvals process. The game will still be available for the Xbox 360 in the U.K. starting tomorrow, making the console of choice obvious for those with itchy Hadouken fingers.

