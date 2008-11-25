X-Mas 2008: Top 5 Must-Have Xbox 360 Games

The homie Quibian Salazar-Moreno over at The Examiner is in need of your attention. After the jump, you’ll know the top 5 must-have games to get for your child, that special someone… or yourself! Check it out.

5. Lips – While Lips looks and plays like most karaoke titles, the difference comes with the music. Not only are there songs from Beyonce and Alicia Keys to Queen and The Police, the game also lets you connect your iPod or Zune and sing to your own library of music.

4. Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts – Hardcore Banjo-Kazooie fans may be disappointed with Nuts & Bolts because it’s more of a driving platform game than a pure platform title like previous games, but it’s still a solid experience. The graphics are colorful and you have the ability to customize vehicles including cars, submarines, planes and boats. Newcomers to Banjo-Kazooie will have a good time.

3. Fable II – It’s a great action role playing game with a decent story and so many intricacies woven throughout. You raise a hero from child to adulthood as he tries to get revenge but meanwhile you can have him get married, have children, get a job, buy property and help with characters with their troubles. Or you can just be a loner with your dog and terrorize people from village to village.

Be sure to check out more from Quibian Salazar-Moreno's top two picks at The Examiner!

