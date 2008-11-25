Britney Opens Up About Her Dating Woes

Britney Spears gears up for her new album Circus but staying in bed and talking relationships with Rolling Stone Magazine.

“I feel like an old person now,” she says in Rolling Stone‘s next issue, out Friday. “I do! I go to bed at, like, 9:30 every night, and I don’t go out or anything.”

And when she does find time to go on a date, Spears says the experience makes her wish she had just stayed home.

“Right when we got there, we just knew it was just bad,” Spears tells Rolling Stone of one recent bad date. “He looked like an older version of Harry Potter, but skinnier. … So I had to get dessert first.

“And the other date I had, the guy was really, really tall and a lot older. … We’re trying to ask him questions, like, ‘OK, you’re into martial arts, so what kind of martial arts are you into?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, all kinds.’ “

So instead of partying and dating, Spears is focusing on promoting Circus, which comes out Dec. 2 – her 27th birthday – with a live performance that day in New York City on Good Morning America. Her first single, “Womanizer,” has been slowly climbing the charts, and Spears debuted the album’s title track Tuesday on Elvis Duran’s Z100 morning show in New York City.

She’s not taking a break for Thanksgiving, either. The pop star boarded a plane Monday, headed to Europe to promote Circus overseas.

Spears has also been busy spending time with her two sons, Preston, 3, and Jayden, 2. After winning more visitation time with the boys earlier this year, Spears recently took her sons to visit her home state of Louisiana.

The boys spend most of their time with dad Kevin Federline, and Spears says she is critical of some of his parenting choices.

The children “are starting to learn words like ‘stupid,’ and Preston says the f-word now sometimes,” she says. “He doesn’t get it from us. He must get it from his daddy. I say it, but not around my kids.“

