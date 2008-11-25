Eminem And 50 Cent To Team Up For Radio Gig

The partners-in-rhyme have now stepped up their collaborative efforts with a new radio series to debut on Em’s Shade 45 Sirius XM radio channel.

G-Unit Sundays is a new program set to hit Shade 45 every Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm EST. G-Unit DJ, Whoo Kid already has a series on the radio station called G-Unit Saturdays.

The kick off show, hosted by 50 himself, will re-air throughout the week. These are the scheduled times.

Thursday, November 27 from 12:00 am – 4:00 am and 4:00 – 8:00 pm; Friday, November 28 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm and Sunday, November 30 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm (all times Eastern).

