Dana Dane Readies Debut Novel

’80s emcee Dana Dane, famous for hits like “Nightmares” and “Cinderfella,” will premiere his first novel through Random House Books on February 24th, 2009.

The novel, although Dane’s first, will be the third in the Nikki Turner Presents… series. The novel comes as the result of one of the emcee’s songs, “It’s Not Enough” from the Dana Dane and the Great Unknowns album.

The plot sees teen Dupree “Numbers” Wallace being exploited by a neighborhood hustler to take his gift for mathematics and memory to the streets. The battle of good versus evil comes to a clash when Wallace‘s sister gets cancer.

After a prolific career that saw Dane set the bar as the fastest rapper to get a gold plaque with his 1987 album Dana Dane With Fame. After a quiet rap career the last decade and a half, the Brooklyn-born has been reportedly working with producer Kwame on a rap resurgence as recently as 2005.

