Roger Riley and Teddy Troutman have taken autotune to places no rapper or singer has taken it before. This hilarious mixtape takes hip-hop classics like Black Moon’s “Buck Em Down” and M.O.P.’s “Ante Up” and gives them the robotic gargle treatment.

Check out “Buck Em Down” below and download the full mix at rappersiknow.com.

