Whitney Houston Sued By Step-Mother!

Whitney Houston is reportedly being sued by her step-mother for the remain money left in her late father’s $1-million dollar life insurance policy.

According to TMZ.com, Whitney was the beneficiary of the money following her father’s death in 2003. But his widow, Barbara Houston, claims a portion of the money was earmarked to pay off a mortgage on her dad’s apartment.

Barbara’s lawsuit claims she was supposed to get the remaining proceeds as well as the title to the property, and that Whitney has yet to give her either one.

