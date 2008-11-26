Go Into The “Wild Green Yonder” With Futurama!

Find yourself in space with Fry, Bender, Laila and the rest of Futurama gang when they go Into the Wild Green Yonder.

Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder will hit the DVD and Blu-ray shelves on February 24. We have no cover art as of yet, but the standard DVD will be priced at $29.98 SRP and the Blu-ray will be priced at $39.98 SRP. The film stars the voices of Katey Segal, Billy West, John DiMaggio, Maurice LeMarche and Phil Lamarr.

All the other galaxies will be green with envy! In this all-new Futurama extravaganza, mankind stands on the brink of a wondrous new Green Age. But ancient forces of darkness, three years older than time itself, have returned to wreak destruction. Even more shocking: Bender’s in love with a married fembot, and Leela’s on the run from the law – Zapp Brannigan’s law! Fry is the last hope of the universe… so if you’re in the universe, you might want to think about going somewhere else. Could this be the end of the Planet Express crew forever? Say it ain’t so, meatbag! Off we go, Into the Wild Green Yonder!

Special Features:

– Audio Commentary by Matt Groening, David X. Cohen, John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche, Michael Rowe, Lee Supercinski, Patric M. Verrone and Peter Avanzino

– Storyboard Animatic: Into the Wild Green Yonder, Part 1

– Featurette: Matt Groening and David X. Cohen in Space!

– Docudramarama: “How We Make Futurama So Good”

– “Louder! Louder!”: The Acting Technique of Penn Jillette

– Golden Stinkers: A Treasury of Deleted Scenes

– How To Draw Futurama In 10 Very Difficult Steps

– 3D Models with Animator Discussion

– Bender’s Movie Theater Etiquette

– Zapp Brannigan’s Guide to Making Love at a Woman

– Video Picture – In – Picture commentary by Matt Groening, David X. Cohen, John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche, Michael Rowe, Lee Supercinski, Patric M. Verrone and Peter Avanzino (Blu-ray only)

