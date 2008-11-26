Robert Downey Jr. Dishes On “The Avengers”

Robert Downey Jr. can pretty much do whatever he wants. After the success of Iron Man and his appearance in The Incredible Hulk, Downey talks about The Avengers.

Hitting theaters on July 15, 2011, Downey says, “…if we don’t get it right, it’s really going to suck. It has to be the crowning blow of Marvel’s best and brightest, because it’s the hardest thing to get right. It’s tough to spin all the plates for one of these characters.”

When asked if Iron Man 2 will start setting up his role in The Avengers, Downey Jr. added this.

“It seems natural that it would at least introduce that factor. My inclination is to bring it another step. The danger you run with colliding all these worlds is that Jon was very certain that Iron Man should be set in a very realistic way. Nothing that happened in Iron Man is really outside the realm of possibility. Once you start talking about Valhalla and supersized super soldiers and jolly green giants, it warrants much further discussion.”

