Beyoncé Starts “Fierce” On Top Of The Charts

Beyoncé scores her third straight #1 debut on The Billboard 200 this week with her double-disc I Am… Sasha Fierce.

The Music World/Columbia album shifts a whopping 482,000 copies in the United States, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

The album, split between material credited to Beyonce and her new alter-ego Sasha Fierce, has already spawned the hits “If I Were a Boy” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Beyonce’s 2003 solo debut, “Dangerously in Love,” started with 317,000, while 2006’s “B-Day” moved 541,000.

Former 112 member Slim’s solo debut, “Love’s Crazy” (M3 Productions/Asylum) starts at No. 32 with 27,000, while country artist Blake Shelton’s “Startin’ Fires” (Warner Nashville) debuts at No. 34 with 26,000.

At 9.45 million, sales this week are up 6% from last week but down 32% from the same week last year (13.96 million).

