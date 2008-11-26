Is Mariah Carey Pregnant?

On a pre-taped episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ show, airing this afternoon, Mariah fails to convince the talk show host that she’s not pregnant.

According to PerezHilton.com:

“For some time now, rumors have been circulating that Mariah Carey is finally preggers.

But, the recent newlywed wants us to believe otherwise!

Mimi will be on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show this afternoon, pre-taped yesterday. And, in her often comical way, Ellen tries to get Carey to spill any potential baby news.

So what does Ellen do?

She offers Mimi some champagne!!!

However, Mimi say’s she doesn’t want any because it’s fattening, not because she’s pregnant.

Ellen said, “Let’s just toast with Champagne,” and reaches for some bubbly and flutes.

To which Mimi said, “It’s just fattening. This is peer pressure!”

But after Ellen persisted, the two clinked glasses, and then Carey PRETENDED to drink!!!

To which Ellen said, “You’re pregnant!”

Though Mimi insists, “No, no, no. We will let you know when we’re going to have a family.”

Yea, ok. So why didn’t she drink the champagne? Why refuse the bubbly?

Mimi says, “It’s too early for me. I only drink after 3 p.m.”

