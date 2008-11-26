Whitney Houston & Bobby Still Got Something In Common?

This is another tidbit from the Perez Hilton Files. Word on the e-street is that Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston may have rekindled that crack pipe, er… I mean, fire.

From PerezHilton.com:

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are getting heavy again, according to multiple sources.

The Chicago Sun Times cites numerous sightings of Whit and Bobby all romantical and shiz while dining at restaurants down in Georgia.

Insiders also report that their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, is eager for her parents to remarry.

