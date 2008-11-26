Jadakiss’ “The Last Kiss” Pushed To 2009

December was shaping up to be a hot month to drop an album, but with Scarface and Common getting ready for their releases, Jadakiss revealed that he won’t be joining in on the fun.

“They trying to squeeze me, but we’re gonna [record] some more music, and heat it up even more,” said Jada about label promotion towards his Last Kiss release, a debut since leaving Interscope. “Def Jam, when they push the button, they mash the button…I ain’t have an album out in so long, so it’s different. I had a nice few months to work my other albums. This one, you got the single, got the video, you gotta heat it up some more.”

“By My Side,” a song assisted by Ne-Yo, has begun to get national radio rotation in the last month.

As far as revealing this album’s overall sound, Jadakiss referred to his reputation in album-making. “My fans know what the album was gonna be already. You know what it is when your boy ‘Kiss is workin’, you just gotta get your speakers right.” He did confirm that the release will arrive early 2009, sporting a Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam/Ruff Ryders jacket.

Asked about his status in the game as one of, if not thee best, Jadakiss waved off giving himself rank. However, the Yonkers, New York veteran did admit, “I’m incredible; I’m gonna get even more incredibler [sic]. I’m gonna get even better though, in the next year or two.”

Earlier this month, both Styles P and Sheek Louch released retail mixtapes on Koch Records.

Also On The Urban Daily: