Shawty Lo & T.I. Continue Beef!

At Radio One’s Fourth Annual Dirty Awards a fight broke out between members of T.I.’s Grand Hustle crew and Shawty Lo.

Lo explained that members of Grand Hustle approached the stage as he performed the song “Foolish” and were “ice grilling” him.

“I didn’t go and start nothing. If they rewind the cameras, they’ll see how it started,” Shawty Lo told MTV. “I’m a man. I respect every man as a man. If a man disrespects me, what am I supposed to do? T.I. needs to contain his people. We’re not standing down. I performed my music; 107.9 called me to perform. I didn’t come to start no beef with him. I gave Tip a shout out at the BET [Hip-Hop] Awards.”

Other reports of the incident claim that the scuffle began when Shawty Lo performed his own version of “Ain’t I,” a song by Grand Hustle’s Yung L.A.

“Basically, I didn’t start saying anything about Tip. I was performing my music,” Shawty Lo explained to MTV. “During ‘Foolish’, all of them was coming in front of the stage doing their mugging. After ‘Dunn, Dunn’, I performed the diss record ‘Don’t I’. That’s what made me perform the diss record. I ain’t gonna lie; they was disrespecting me. I wasn’t gonna let them disrespect me.”

And so began the scuffle, chairs were thrown on to the stage and rappers were maced by security.

T.I. was not involved in the altercation, but met with Shawty Lo backstage after the incident for some peacemaking only to perform the diss record “Ain’t I” immediately after.

