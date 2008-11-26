Barbara Walters To Interview The Obamas

Barbara Walters will sit down with President-elect Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, for an hour interview, set to air tonight on ABC.

The veteran journalist will cover such topics as the transition, the economy, foreign policy and how the family is dealing with the immense change in their lives, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

ABC is hoping to score a ratings bonanza to rival the numbers generated by the Nov. 16th “60 Minutes” interview with the Obamas, which gave the newsmagazine its best ratings in years.

Parts of the Walters interview will also air on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” “World News” and “Nightline.”

