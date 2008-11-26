Empire Releases New Wolverine Images

Empire has just released two new images of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. After the jump you can take a look at the images from the film – set to open on May 1st, 2009.

Leading up to the events of “X-Men,” X-Men Origins: Wolverine tells the story of Wolverine’s epically violent and romantic past, his complex relationship with Victor Creed, and the ominous Weapon X program. Along the way, Wolverine encounters many mutants, both familiar and new, including surprise appearances by several legends of the X-Men universe.

