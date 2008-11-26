PS3 Adds Highly Anticipated Movies To Its Network

The Playstation Network is readying itself to be enjoyed through the holidays as they offer downloadable high-definition blockbusters for your entertainment through the PS3.

Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) is delivering a star-studded holiday line-up of downloadable, high-definition blockbusters ready to be viewed and enjoyed through the PlayStation Network. The Dark Knight, Hancock and Indiana Jones: Kingdom of the Crystal Skull are a few of the highly-anticipated titles joining the more than 1,000 movies and 2,500 top television shows available from PlayStation Network’s video delivery service this holiday.

“The consumer demand we’ve seen for our PlayStation Network video delivery service is phenomenal, and we expect continued momentum this holiday season with a line-up of blockbuster movies that offer something for everyone,” said Susan Panico, Senior Director of PlayStation Network. “Complementing this demand for high-definition downloadable content, the new 160GB PS3 bundle enables customers to download and store even more movies, TV shows, games, music and photos, making the PS3 the ultimate entertainment center and holiday gift.”

A few of the top titles and expected PlayStation Network video delivery service release dates for rental and/or purchase this holiday season include:

The Dark Knight (12/9)

Fred Claus (11/25)

Hancock – rated and unrated(11/25)

Horton Hears a Who (12/9)

Indiana Jones: Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (11/26)

Step Brothers – unrated(12/2)

X-Files: I Want To Believe (12/2)

For those looking to gift digital movies this holiday season, the PlayStation Network Card is available at top retailers like Blockbuster, Pamida, Meijer Superstores, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, select Sam’s Club outlets and Barnes & Noble College Bookstores to name a few, in $20 or $50 increments.

For more information on PlayStation Network, the video delivery service or PlayStation Network Cards visit http://www.us.playstation.com/psn.

Also On The Urban Daily: