Xbox To Debut New Resident Evil Game Next Week

Capcom has a big pre-Christmas surprise on the way for Xbox 360 owners: a demo of Resident Evil 5!

Famitsu reports in its latest issue that a demo of the latest and greatest in survival horror will be available on Xbox Live Marketplace starting December 5. Players will be able to sample two stages of play set in that familiar urban setting from past game show demos. These stages will be playable both offline and through co-op.

There are a couple of caveats about the demo. First, only Gold Members will have access to it. Second, as Famitsu is a Japanese magazine, the demo is only confirmed for Japan at the moment. Of course, given how things have worked out in the past with Xbox Live, it’s reasonable to expect the demo elsewhere throughout the world around the same time.

For PlayStation 3 owners, we’re sorry to report that Famitsu doesn’t make any mention of a demo for that version of the game. This is presumably an Xbox 360 exclusive.

In other RE5 news, Famitsu also reveals that the Japanese version of the game has been pushed up to March 5. The game was originally scheduled for Japanese release on the 12th. This push forward is exclusively for Japan, the magazine says, so we’re apparently going to have to wait until the 13th as scheduled. But at least we get to play it on Friday the 13th, which is scarier!

Don’t be too bitter, though, English speaking zombie busters. Gamers in Japan are going to have to pay 8,800 yen for their version of the game. We’re not sure of final US pricing, but it’s probably not going to be $88 (this 8,800 yen figure is actually pretty common in Japan for high profile games like Dragon Quest and Metal Gear Solid).

The magazine also has first details on a limited edition version of the game. Set for release exclusively through Capcom’s e-CAPCOM sales site, this version will include a 32-page all color art book, complete with exclusive staff commentary, a BSAA waist pouch that’s meant to look like an item Chris wears in the game, and a 2 gigabyte USB memory card shaped like an anti virus item from the game. All this will ship in a deluxe box. Pricing is set at 12,800 yen.

This limited edition item is a Japan-only thing at the moment. We’ll be sure and let you know if Capcom’s international divisions have anything similar in store outside of RE’s home country.

