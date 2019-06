A jury has convicted the man accused of gunning down rapper T.I.’s assistant last May after a show in Cincinnati. Hosea Thomas, 35, was found guilty on all counts – including murder.

Prosecutors alleged that Thomas was the triggerman in the May 3, 2006 shooting, while his brother Padron drove the Jeep that followed two of the rapper’s vans down I-75.

For more on this story go to Allhiphop.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: