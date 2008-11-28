Young Jeezy and T.I. Serve Up Turkey In ATL

Forget about beef, today Young Jeezy and T.I. were serving up poultry.

The two ATL MCs volunteered to serve food at the city’s largest Thanksgiving dinner at Turner Field. The event, which turned out close to 22,000, was organized by the Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless.

“It’s a pleasure for me to help service those who are definitely in need of the service,” said T.I., before taking his serving spot to pore each attendee with a spoon full of corn.

T.I. raised nearly $100,000 within two hours on a local radio show on Wednesday. Young Jeezy was expected to present a check later in the day.

Click HERE to read more about this story.

Also On The Urban Daily: