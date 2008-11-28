PETA Seeks Michael Jackson’s Help

TMZ.com reports that PETA is upset over the current treatment of giraffes that were once owned by Michael Jackson and have sought his help in trying to make things right.

Previously: ‘Michael Jackson Settles Issues “In Principle” With Sheik’

During the downward spiral of Neverland Ranch a year ago, a large portion of Jackson’s pets – including four giraffes – were sold to an Arizona couple that wanted to start an animal sanctuary.

PETA claims the giraffes are stuck in cages barely as wide as the animals are tall, reports TMZ. They wrote the King of Pop a letter asking him to help pressure the owners into doing something more humane.

The couple that owns the animals says the giraffes have been moved to their new 150 x 150 ft. digs — and the animals will have an even bigger space to roam when their 185 acre sanctuary is up and running.

