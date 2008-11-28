Ne-Yo, Latifah To Celebrate Barbara Streisand

E! Online just reported that Ne-Yo has been added to the star-studded lineup of artists scheduled to perform for Barbara Streisand at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Beyoncé recently confirmed that she’ll be singing Streisand’s signature tune “The Way We Were” during the segment, and Queen Latifah is reportedly in talks to join the Streisand bill as well.

Knowles and Latifah performed at the Kennedy Centers Honors three years ago for honoree Tina Turner.

Streisand, Morgan Freeman, choreographer Twyla Tharp and Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey of the Who will be honored at the 31st annual gala in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 7.

The star-studded affair, hosted by Caroline Kennedy, airs on CBS on Dec. 30.

