California authorities are investigating the role that 46-year-old, Stephan Scoggins, played in Donda West’s death last year following plastic surgery.

Stephan Scoggins, a registered nurse, was supposed to be supervising West’s post-surgery care along with West’s assistant and a friend. But, a source familiar with the situation tells People.com that Scoggins left the house to attend a baby shower the day after West underwent breast reduction and liposuction last Nov. 10. West died that evening at a Los Angeles hospital.

For the record, EURweb reported this information about Scoggins last January in an exclusive interview with Diana Pinkney, who was one of Donda West’s care givers and was with her on the day of her fatal mediacal emergency.

At the time, her death was described by a family spokesman as “the result of complications from a cosmetic surgical procedure,” a statement that placed intense scrutiny on West’s surgeon, Dr. Jan Adams. But last January, a Los Angeles coroner ruled that West died of “multiple post-operative factors,” which cleared Dr. Adams of responsibility.

In this new development, an investigator with the California Department of Consumer Affairs has issued subpoenas asking individuals “to testify in the matter of the investigation of Stephan Scoggins,” a source tells People.

According to an autopsy report, a heavily-bandaged West was able to walk out of the medical facility after nearly five and a half hours of surgery last November. The report further stated, “[West] opted to return to her home for care even though she was advised that she receive post-operative care at another facility.”

That night, West took Vicodin for pain, slept and felt better in the morning. Later in the day, a source tells People, Scoggins left West’s home to attend a baby shower and was unreachable when her condition worsened. According to the autopsy report, West experienced pain, a sore throat and tightening in her chest before collapsing in the early evening. A friend at the house called 911 and West was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The source also says investigators are looking into the possibility that Scoggins administered too much Vicodin in a short period of time.

