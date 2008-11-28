Splinter Cell Voice Actor Injured In Mumbai

The chaos in Mumbai, India is on the other side of the globe, but Michael Rudder – a Canadian voice actor in Splinter Cell – is amongst the many that violence has touched.

CBC News is reporting that Rudder, whose credits include Splinter Cell, Jagged Alliance 2 and Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, was having dinner when his hotel came under attack. Rudder was hit by three bullets.

According to Synchronicity Foundation vice president Bobbie Garvey, “Rudder was taken to the hospital. He did have surgery [that was] very successful. He was in intensive care for a little while, but he is very stable and he is healing at the moment.”

Rudder was in India with two dozen other people as part of a Synchonicity spiritual retreat. Best wishes to him and his family on a speedy recovery.

