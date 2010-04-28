UPDATE: Natina Reed’s Management Denies Arrest Reports

UPDATE

Natina’s management denies that she was arrested. Read their statement below:

Her lawyer is in the process of dealing with the person that has placed this false info in the media using photos that were altered using Photoshop. We do now know whom is responsible for this and we are now pursuing legal action! This is the same person that hacked in and deleted her first twitter page @iamnatina in which she had to create her new page @therealnatina! All of this came to surface because she had exposed an artist that was claiming to have a record deal with Jive Records but in actuality did not. This person “name left out for legal reasons” used her name as leeway to get advance services using her name. Natina has currently landed a new movie role and is also working on her solo album in New York starting next Month. The photo is not a Gwinnett county jail booking photo. Nothing can be pulled up online on the Gwinnett County Courts web site of any charges at, http://www.gwinnettcourts.com nor the Gwinnett County Jail web site which is http://www.gwinnettcountysheriff.com.

Previously…

BOSSIP has exclusively learned that Natina Reed from Left Eye’s (R.I.P.) R&B girl group Blaque was arrested in Georgia recently for cocaine possession and prostitution.

Natina Reed, 29, formerly of the group Blaque, was arrested on April 13, 2010 in Gwinnett County, Georgia and charged with cocaine possession, disorderly conduct, and prostitution.

Natina is also known for acting (Honey, Bring It On) and her short-lived relationship with ex-fiancé and son’s father, Kurupt.

