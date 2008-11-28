Come Celebrate Puma’s 60th B’Day!

Beginning December 1st through the 11th, Puma, will host a series of free concerts, shopping events and parties all across the country.

With music engrained into the Puma brand since 1948, it’s no surprise that Puma would celebrate their 60th birthday with some of today’s top artists across all facets of the music scene. Puma will present Happy Birthday Puma Concerts in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco.

Tickets for each concert can be picked up at PUMA Concept Stores in these cities beginning November 21st.

As part of this free concert series, Puma presents:

December 1st – Chester French, The Knux, Charles Hamilton and Jus Ske – Music Hall of Williamsburg, NYC

December 2nd – Plain White T’s with DJ Adam 12 – The Roxy, Los Angeles

December 9th – Steve Aoki with Lady Gaga – The Great American Music Hall, San Francisco

December 10th – The Bravery – Metro, Chicago

For more information, please check out http://www.puma.com/bday48.

