LeBron James Calls Charles Barkley “Stupid”

Many teams in the NBA are looking forward to the future, two years into the future to be exact. The 2010 free agent market will have many super stars, including Lebron James, being courted by NBA teams around the league. Recent moves by the New York Knicks for example were in preparation for the free agent bonanza. So it’s only natural for the players to speak on what is to come.

But recently, Hall of Famer and NBA commentator Charles Barkley barked on Lebron for comments about what he may do in 2010. In a recent broadcast on TNT Barley said that, “If I was LeBron James, I would shut the hell up. I’m a big LeBron fan. He’s a stud. You gotta give him his props. I’m getting so annoyed he’s talking about what he’s going to do in two years. I think it’s disrespectful to the game. I think it’s disrespectful to the Cavaliers.”

LeBron James isn’t feeling the diss from the controversial mouthpiece.

“He’s stupid. That’s all I’ve got to say about that,” James said Friday night before the Cavaliers’ game against Golden State.

Expect Barkley to bark back any day now. We wonder if Jay-Z will jump into this one like LeBron’s last beef?

