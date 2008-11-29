Whitney Houston Not Humping Around With Bobby Brown

Contrary to reports in The Chicago Sun Times, R&B star Whitney Houston has not rekindled her romance with ex-husband Bobby Brown.

According to E! online the singer/actress’s publicist has issued a statement seeking to put to rest rumors of a romantic reunion between the formerly tumultuous lovebirds.

Nancy Seltzer called a report in Wednesday’s Chicago Sun-Times “a complete fabrication.” The article said Houston and Brown, who divorced in April 2007, were seen in Georgia enjoying an intimate dinner.

Houston and Brown were married 14 years and have a daughter, Bobbi Kristina. During their marriage, allegations of abuse, infidelity, and drug and alcohol arrests plagued the couple.

