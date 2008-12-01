Giants Receiver Burress To Turn Himself In Today

Troubled New York Giants star Plaxico Burress, who shot himself in the leg with an unlicensed gun at a Manhattan nightclub, will turn himself in to cops today.

According the the New York Daily News, the wide receiver for the reigning Super Bowl Champions will plead not guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. Burress did not play with the Giants during their win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

On Friday night Burress, 31, was drinking with teammates Antonio Pierce and Derrick Ward at the Latin Quarter nightclub on Lexington Ave. in Midtown. He told security at the nightspot that he was carrying a loaded handgun for protection because he had expensive jewelry and lots of cash.

After being waved inside, Burress began drinking and was carrying a glass of wine in his hand when he began fumbling with his gun, police sources said. The weapon went off, firing a single bullet that tore through Burress right thigh.

To read more got to the NY Daily News website.

Also On The Urban Daily: