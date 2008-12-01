Sarah Palin To Headline Campaign With Ludacris

Georgia’s hotly contested U.S. Senate run-off is looking more Hollywood as it enters its final day of campaigning.

Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is set to headline four rallies around the state Monday with Republican Sen. Saxby Chambliss.

Democrat Jim Martin is scheduled to stump with Rep. John Lewis and other prominent Georgia Democrats. Martin will end the day with a rally at the state Capitol with Atlanta rapper Ludacris (LEW’ duh-criss).

The Georgia visit will mark Palin’s first foray back onto the campaign trail since her failed bid for the vice presidency. She was the big draw at a pair of high-dollar fundraisers for Chambliss at an Atlanta hotel Sunday night.

Tuesday’s runoff will help determine if Democrats win a 60-seat, filibuster-proof majority in the U.S. Senate.

