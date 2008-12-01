Today Is World AIDS Day!

December 1st marks the 20th anniversary of World AIDS Day.

It is a day to raise awareness, educate people, and motivate the world to continue to fight the disease. There is no doubt that HIV and AIDS made a huge impact on the way we date. Sadly, despite the education and awareness, the numbers are still staggering.

According to the CDC, in 2007, the estimated number of persons living with HIV worldwide was 33.2 million and there were 2.7 million people newly infected. As a society, we have to continue to promote education and awareness.

The US Department of Health provides helpful fact sheets that can be distributed to inform and educate people.

In honor of World AIDS day, what would you like to do to make a difference? Have you ever volunteered with a program that targets AIDS awareness, education, or assists those living with it? If so, what were you experiences?

How do you think we as single people, specifically, can make a difference? Do you know anyone who has AIDS? Are you living with HIV/AIDS?

Recently, I said that I am surprised that people still hook up with strangers for one night stands. Do you think this will ever change? What do you do to protect yourself?

Also On The Urban Daily: