Travis Barker, DJ AM To Play New Year’s Eve Concert

After surviving a fiery plane crash in September, the duo are set to headline a New Year’s Eve party at The Lot in West Hollywood.

The appearance will be streamed on the Internet and broadcast at other New Year’s Nation parties nationwide.

This performance will be the first for the former Blink 182 drummer and the celebrity DJ (real name: Adam Goldstein) since they performed at a free concert for about 10,000 people in Columbia, South Carolina, before boarding a private plane that crashed upon takeoff and claimed the lives of the four others onboard.

