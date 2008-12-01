Sony Playstation Releases Firmware Update

Playstation Network Operations Director Eric Lempel outlines the minor updates going on with the PS3.

“The playback quality of some PS3 format software has been improved.” Also addressed in the firmware is the “text entry issue that occurs when using the on-screen keyboard, USB keyboard or Bluetooth keyboard with some PS3 format software.”

For more information or to learn how to update your PlayStation 3, visit the official PlayStation Blog.

