Divorce Drama For Amy Winehouse?!

Winehouse’s hubby says that he wants out of their mariage – for her sake.

“I have to let her go to save her life,” Blake Fielder-Civil – who is currently in rehab after being released from jail in November – told a British newspaper Sunday. “I am not abandoning her. I am doing this out of love.”

During the interview with the News of the World, Fielder-Civil also admits that he “introduced” the 25-year-old Winehouse to crack and heroin. (Audio files from portions of the chat are available on the paper’s Web site.)

The former video production assistant – who wed Winehouse in 2007 – denies being after the singer’s money and says he will not “fight her for anything.”

Winehouse’s U.K. spokesman, Chris Goodman, says he is unaware of anything formal underway to end the marriage.

Winehouse has not visited her husband at the rehab center where he was sent as a condition of his early release. He spent almost a year behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Meanwhile, Goodman tells PEOPLE that the singer remains hospitalized at a London clinic and is “doing fine.” The rep says she is being seen as part of her ongoing medical care.

