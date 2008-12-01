Debbie Allen Joins Cast Of “Fame” Remake

Lakeshore and MGM have signed Debbie Allen, Charles S. Dutton, Kelsey Grammer and Megan Mullally to appear as instructors and supervisors in the upcoming Fame remake.

According to Variety, Kevin Tancharoen is directing the remake of the 1980 musical, which will follow dancers, singers, actors and artists from auditions to graduation at the New York City High School of Performing Arts.

Mullally’s a graduate of the School of American Ballet and will portray a voice instructor; Grammer, who attended Juilliard, will play an orchestra maestro; Dutton, a graduate of Yale School of Drama, will portray an acting teacher; Neuwirth, a Tony winner, will play a dance instructor.

Allen, who made her feature debut in the original Fame, has been cast as the school’s principal.

