EA Announces “Need For Speed” Online

The acclaimed sports juggernaut just announced that they have crafted an open-to-the-public event for one of their biggest titles.

At the SEMA show in Las Vegas, EA announced the first-ever Need for Speed Live festival, which will both act as a international competition and a chance to celebrate car culture. The event will be hosted next summer at the Brands Hatch Circuit near London, England.

The event will run a full weekend, and will include various types of entertainment, music, car shows and video games – assumed to be EA specific titles.

“For over 14 years, Need for Speed has been at the forefront of automotive culture and this Live race event brings the spirit of Need for Speed games to life with all of the energy, adrenaline and sexiness that the franchise represents,” said Rod Chong, Creative Director for Need for Speed Live. “Need for Speed Live will definitely push each driver and their cars to the limit as they contend with dramatic elevation changes and harrowing fourth-gear 100 mph drifts.”

The competition will draw some of the world’s top drifters and time-attack drivers to compete live. At this point competitors from Europe, North America and Japan are expected.

So, if you are a car enthusiast, and are thinking that forking out the dough for a trip over the pond is warranted, check out the official site for more event information.

