50 Cent Says He’s Worried About The Economy

While 50 Cent may not literally see his net worth dwindle down to the amount of his rap moniker, the mogul is worried about his financial assets as stock markets and real estate values continue to plummet.

“I lost a couple million dollars already,” the rapper told Canadian Press. “I sit with my investors and business managers and accountants looking at the numbers and I’m like, ‘Yo, the values of stocks in different areas that I invested in are decreasing!’ So I take the loss like everybody else.”

The sagging economy also persuaded 50 to delay the release of his new CD, Before I Self Destruct, which was supposed to hit stores in time for Christmas. The release has been pushed back into 2009 to get more airplay for singles and build up as much hype as possible to ensure that CD sales aren’t disappointing.

“Pushing it back was to position myself a little better. I want to make sure (buyers) hear some things before I actually get my CD physically on sale,” he said.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has also been trying to sell his $18.5 million mansion for more than a year now. He purchased the home from Mike Tyson, who, himself, lost most of his money and was forced to place the house on the market. Every day, 50 says he’s reminded of the former boxer’s fall from grace.

“I’m waking up in a room that was previously Mike Tyson’s bedroom, a fighter who earned over $500 million in his actual career, and when I purchased his house from him he was in bankruptcy,” said 50. “If that’s not a strong enough reminder for you, I don’t know what’s going to remind you to be aware of where you are financially and make conscious decisions.”

