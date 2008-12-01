Webbie Concert Destroyed By Violence

A Florida man was stabbed outside of a nightclub in Boca Raton on Friday (Nov. 28th), where rapper Webbie was having a show.

Authorities were called to Club Pulse after shots were fired outside. According to local news station WPTV, one man with a stab wound was found, but no one had been shot.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, his condition currently unknown.

The news is made even more troubling by events the previous weekend, as on Sunday (Nov. 24), a 20-year-old woman who had just left a Webbie conert in Thibodaux, LA was shot twice in the head.

Reports say that Shaundra LaShae Day and her boyfriend were headed home after the concert, when someone fired on their car.

Day is currently in critical condition in Thilbodaux Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit, having suffered bullet wounds to her forehead and right eye.

No reports of any legal action against Webbie have been spoken of, but fellow rapper Lil Wayne was sued last year by a woman claiming to have been injured at his concert.

SOURCE: HipHopDX

