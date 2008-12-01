Diddy Still Wants To Be The First Black 007!

After Diddy’s audition tape made the e-streets, the self-proclaimed “king” is hoping that his footage will sway filmmakers to consider casting him as the first black James Bond.

Previously: ‘Diddy Is King… Didn’t You Know?’

“This is my audition tape for the next James Bond,” he says of the I Am King mini-movie in his video blog. “There is a black president, and it’s time for there to be a black Bond.” [Scroll down to view film.]

The rap titan reportedly spent $750,000 making the King promo/Bond audition tape, which he filmed in the South of France near the location of recent Bond film “Casino Royale.”

The rapper is seen in the clip wearing a tuxedo, flying in a helicopter, riding a jet ski and surrounded by women.

According to Britain’s Daily Mirror, Diddy is facing competition from R&B hitmaker Akon and Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx in the push to become the first black actor to play the legendary secret agent.

