“Sufferin'” Stephon Marbury Suspended And Fined

Knicks guard and resident cry-baby, Stephon Marbury, was suspended for a game and fined $400,000 in salary after refusing to play in a Wednesday game versus the Detroit Pistons.

Marbury, however, insisted Friday he never told coach Mike D’Antoni “no” and plans to appeal.

The New York Post reported Saturday that Marbury, Knicks president Donnie Walsh and players’ association lawyer Hal Biagas are set to meet today (Dec. 1st) to try and reach a buyout agreement.

“Of course I want something resolved,” Marbury told the paper. “I want to go forward.”

D’Antoni wouldn’t go into detail about their conversation that took place before Wednesday’s loss in Detroit, though he made it clear he asked the point guard to play because the Knicks were short-handed.

Marbury was not paid for Saturday’s home game against Golden State and will lose an additional game’s pay for Wednesday’s actions. He earns about $21 million in salary this year, drawing about $190,000 a game.

