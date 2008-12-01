Bill Cosby Set To Go On Tour

The legendary Bill Cosby will take his comedy act on the road for the bulk of 2009, beginning January 16th in Elizabeth, Indiana.
The veteran comedian/actor/author will continue on through late April, with one-off stops in May, June and September. Nearly all of the engagements include two performances.
Cosby said in his bio that he focuses on making his concerts as intimate as possible.
“I feel that in-person contact with people is the most important thing in comedy.” “While I’m up on stage, I can actually put myself into the audience and adjust my pace and timing to them. I can get into their heads through their ears and through their eyes. Only through this total communication can I really achieve what I’m trying to do.”
Here is Bill Cosby’s tour schedule:
January 2009
16 – Elizabeth, IN – Horseshoe Casino Southern Indiana
18 – Flint, MI – Whiting Auditorium
24 – Washington, DC – Kennedy Center Opera House
February 2009
14 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre of the Arts
21 – Worcester, MA – Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
28 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
March 2009
6 – Hamilton, Ontario – Hamilton Place Theatre
7 – Evansville, IN – The Centre
13 – Houston, TX – Jones Hall
14 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre
21 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater
28 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
29 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
April 2009
11 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts
25 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
26 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center
May 2009
7 – Santa Ynez, CA – Chumash Casino
June 2009
27 – Minneapolis, MN – Orchestra Hall
September 2009
27 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts