Bill Cosby Set To Go On Tour

The legendary Bill Cosby will take his comedy act on the road for the bulk of 2009, beginning January 16th in Elizabeth, Indiana.

The veteran comedian/actor/author will continue on through late April, with one-off stops in May, June and September. Nearly all of the engagements include two performances.

Cosby said in his bio that he focuses on making his concerts as intimate as possible.

“I feel that in-person contact with people is the most important thing in comedy.” “While I’m up on stage, I can actually put myself into the audience and adjust my pace and timing to them. I can get into their heads through their ears and through their eyes. Only through this total communication can I really achieve what I’m trying to do.”

Here is Bill Cosby’s tour schedule:

January 2009

16 – Elizabeth, IN – Horseshoe Casino Southern Indiana

18 – Flint, MI – Whiting Auditorium

24 – Washington, DC – Kennedy Center Opera House

February 2009

14 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre of the Arts

21 – Worcester, MA – Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

28 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

March 2009

6 – Hamilton, Ontario – Hamilton Place Theatre

7 – Evansville, IN – The Centre

13 – Houston, TX – Jones Hall

14 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre

21 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

28 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

29 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

April 2009

11 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

25 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

26 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

May 2009

7 – Santa Ynez, CA – Chumash Casino

June 2009

27 – Minneapolis, MN – Orchestra Hall

September 2009

27 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

