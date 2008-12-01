T.I. Keeps “Single Ladies” At #2!

The new ladies anthem – “Single Ladies” (Put A Ring On It) sold 204,000 digital downloads last week. But it wasn’t enough to remove T.I. from the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The rapper’s “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna begins a fifth non-consecutive week at No. 1, followed by the 28-2 rocket of “Single Ladies,” and Beyonce’s other current single “If I Were a Boy” holding steady at No. 3.

T.I.’s former No. 1, “Whatever You Like,” slips 2-4. Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold” drops 4-5, Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown” rebounds 9-6 and Lady GaGa’s “Just Dance” featuring Colby O’Donis powers 16-7.

Pink’s “So What” drops 5-8, as Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent” improves 11-9 and Akon’s “Right Now (Na Na Na)” falls 8-10 to round out the top tier.

On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, “Single Ladies” begins a second week at No. 1. As previously reported, Beyonce scored her third-straight No. 1 debut on The Billboard 200 with “I Am … Sasha Fierce,” which sold 482,000 copies.

