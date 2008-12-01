Madonna And Alex Rodriguez Head To Mexico City

The “love birds” – Madonna and Alex Rodriguez – were both spotted in Mexico City last weekend.

The two have not confirmed their romance. But they reportedly had their public “coming out” Nov. 26, when, according to E!, the Yankees third baseman handed Madonna a water bottle during her Miami concert.

They also apparently met up on Thanksgiving, after Rodriguez fulfilled his family obligations.

When asked what he thought about being in the capital city the same time as his rumored paramour, the baseball star would only say it was “very good,” the Associated Press reports.

The 50-year-old Madonna – whose divorce from Guy Ritchie was finalized just days ago – was in town to perform a pair of concerts on her “Sticky & Sweet” tour. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was invited to inaugurate a new sports complex in the city, and spent two hours on Sunday teaching kids to bat.

“It’s a pleasure to talk about baseball, to talk about the importance of keeping children off the streets, out of drugs and out of all the bad things that there are in this life,” the 33-year-old said in Spanish.

