Bruce Willis Settles Dispute With Malaysia Company

A Malaysian tech conglomerate has repaid $900,000 to Bruce Willis after the actor filed a lawsuit demanding a refund of his investment.

Martin Singer, Willis’ lawyer, says the federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles has been “amicably resolved.”

The Kuala Lumpur-based Petra Group said Willis invested $2 million last year in its subsidiary, Green Rubber, a developer of technology that can recycle rubber in old tires.

Petra returned $1.1 million to the star of the Die Hard action films earlier this year when he decided to pull out his investment. Willis sued last week to get the remaining $900,000, plus interest and other compensation.

Singer says the initial investment has been repaid, but Willis was not given all the interest owed him. The actor remains a shareholder in the company.

