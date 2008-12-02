Tomb Raider Underworld Is Above Competition

It’s obvious that by playing Tomb Raider: Underworld – the folks at Crystal Dynamics are trying to stick to the traditions of the game. But do they do a great job?

Within five minutes you’ve killed a couple of Great Whites, then within hours you’ve moved on to black panthers, by way of spiders, bats, skeleton dogs, giant monitors and tigers. Tigers for god’s sake! It just wouldn’t be Tomb Raider if you weren’t indiscriminately killing things that are on the verge of extinction.

Bravo Crystal Dynamics!

The question is, however – is there a correlation between the number of nearly-extinct (or extinct –T-Rex’s haven’t been brought back yet, right?) creatures you get to kill in a Tomb Raider game and its quality? Angel of Darkness, after all, featured close to [MEMORY NOT FOUND]. Oh, bugger, that’s right. Sorry folks, I forgot (ha!) that I had all memories of that game surgically removed from my brain. All I have is a vague recollection of eating chocolate bars off the ground in the sewers of Paris. Shame, because if Angel of Darkness didn’t let Lara drain the bile from Asiatic black bears or club snow leopards to death, then we could have established a correlation. Guess you’ll have to let me know in the comments.

