What Is Playstation’s Game Of The Month?!

Video games are the new crack-cocaine for kids and with more releases dropping, it may be difficult to decide on what to spend your money on. Let IGN and The Urban Daily help you out.

Rather than wait until the end of the year for our big award blowout, we’ve created this monthly tribute to the weeks that were. The entire PlayStation Team has come together so that we can tell our readers what we thought was the very best game for each system last month… and why. Though some of us often chime in with our comments at the end of reviews, for the most part, the reviews on IGN are primarily written by one editor. In this feature we had every editor on the channel vote for a single title. What better way to represent a team is there than to speak your collective minds?

How does it work? It’s simple. Any game released in the past month is eligible for the award and is taken through a battery of tests by every editor on that particular channel. After we’ve finished evaluating each game we put our heads together and decide on a single “best of” winner that’s worthy of the title “IGN Game of the Month.” Pretty straightforward, don’t you think?

Now that we have the guidelines out of the way, let’s move on, and congratulate this month’s winner…

To find out who the winner is, please click here.

Also On The Urban Daily: