Release Therapy: The Urban Daily Music Calendar

Circle the dates on your favorite up-coming music releases…

DECEMBER 2008



Akon – Freedom, Dec. 2nd

Scarface – Emeritus, Dec. 2nd

Musiq Soulchild – OnMyRadio, Dec. 9th

Brandy – Human , Dec. 9th

Common – Universal Mind Control, Dec. 9th

Keyshia Cole – A Different Me, Dec. 16th

Anthony Hamilton – The Point Of It All , Dec 16th

Jamie Foxx – Intuition, Dec. 16th

Soulja Boy -iSouljaboytellem, Dec. 16th

JANUARY 2009



Ciara, Fantasy Ride, January 27thLisa “Left-Eye” Lopez, Eye-Legacy, January 27th

FEBRUARY 2009

Warren G, The G-Files, Feb. 10th

Mos Def, The Ecstatic, Feb 9th

Jay-Z, The Blueprint 3

Eminem, Relapse

50 Cent, Before I Self Destruct

Joe Budden, The Padded Room

MARCH 2009

Asher Roth, TBD , MAR 17th

Ron Browz , TBD, MAR 17th

Busta Rhymes, BACK ON MY B S MAR ‘09

