Release Therapy: The Urban Daily Music Calendar

DECEMBER 2008
Akon – Freedom, Dec. 2nd
Scarface – Emeritus, Dec. 2nd
Musiq Soulchild – OnMyRadio, Dec. 9th
Brandy – Human , Dec. 9th
Common – Universal Mind Control, Dec. 9th
Keyshia Cole – A Different Me, Dec. 16th
Anthony Hamilton – The Point Of It All , Dec 16th
Jamie Foxx – Intuition, Dec. 16th
Soulja Boy -iSouljaboytellem, Dec. 16th
JANUARY 2009
Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopez, Eye-Legacy, January 27th
FEBRUARY 2009
Warren G, The G-Files, Feb. 10th
Mos Def, The Ecstatic, Feb 9th
Jay-Z, The Blueprint 3
Eminem, Relapse
50 Cent, Before I Self Destruct
Joe Budden, The Padded Room
MARCH 2009
Asher Roth, TBD , MAR 17th
Ron Browz , TBD, MAR 17th
Busta Rhymes, BACK ON MY B S MAR ‘09
